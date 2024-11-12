Road Closure In Lusail Area For Watan Exercise
11/12/2024 4:00:28 AM
Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior has implemented a road closure for traffic in Lusail area due to Watan Exercise 2024.
The Crescent Park tunnel in Lusail area will be closed from 8am to 12pm on Tuesday, November 12, it warned motorists on its social media.
It further advised motorists to use alternative routes as is displayed on the map
