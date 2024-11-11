Auxein Received Overwhelming Response At DOACON 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Auxein received overwhelming response from medical professionals, distributors, and visitors at DOACON 2024

Auxein is proud to announce the exceptional success of its participation in DOACON 2024, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auxein, a leading provider of innovative orthopaedic solutions, is proud to announce the exceptional success of its participation in DOACON 2024, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organized by ICS Global and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). The event took place from November 8-10, 2024, at the India Expo Centre (IECC). Auxein's Booth No. 33 became a hub of activity, attracting a remarkable number of healthcare professionals and visitors eager to explore the latest breakthroughs in orthopaedic technology.

This year's congress brought together top experts in orthopaedics and traumatology, offering attendees a unique platform to exchange insights and discover pioneering solutions aimed at improving patient care. The excitement was palpable, with professionals united by a shared mission to enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

“We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming response from medical professionals, distributors, and visitors at DOACON 2024,” said Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.“We proudly presented our comprehensive range of orthopaedic solutions, including advanced arthroscopy products and instruments. Engaging with such passionate experts has further inspired us to push the boundaries of innovation in orthopaedics. This reinforces our commitment to improving patient care and advancing the field."

Key highlights of the event included the introduction of Auxein's upcoming product launches, alongside updates on ongoing clinical studies. Our sales team was on-site to provide valuable insights into our broad array of orthopaedic and arthroscopy offerings. Visitors were particularly intrigued by our detailed catalogue, featuring advanced arthroscopy implants, bone models, and specialized tools such as the highly regarded radial head instrument set.

Auxein's unwavering focus on innovation in orthopaedics was evident throughout the event, further strengthening our dedication to forging meaningful connections with healthcare professionals and driving advancements in patient care.

Auxein is also proudly participating in MEDICA 2024, currently underway in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 11-14, 2024. Auxein is showcasing its latest advancements in orthopaedic solutions at this prestigious global event. Stay tuned for more updates on the groundbreaking innovations being presented by Auxein at MEDICA 2024.

About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia's First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification

