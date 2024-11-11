Review 'Arbitrary' Dismissal Of Employees: Mehbooba
Date
11/11/2024 7:09:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking review of the“arbitrary” dismissal of some government employees since 2019.
In the letter, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, she has proposed for setting up of a review committee that can systematically reassess such cases.
She said that the families of these employees are suffering due to their abrupt termination without due process since 2019, citing the case of one Nazir Ahmad Wani, a Tehsildar, who was dismissed under Article 311 and subsequently detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
“Despite being acquitted of all charges, he faced prolonged detention and health issues, ultimately leading to his untimely demise on October 27 this year,” reads the letter.
She mentioned that the family of Wani is now struggling with not only emotional trauma but bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements.
Mufti also pointed out broader implications of these dismissals, stating that they create a climate of fear and uncertainty among government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.
She has proposed setting up a review committee to reevaluate these cases, offer immediate financial aid to affected families, and formulate policy reforms to prevent such injustices in the future.
Stressing the need for urgent action, she urged the chief minister to consider the plight of affected families with compassion and take decisive steps to address these grievances.
“Conduct fair and thorough reviews of each case, allowing affected individuals or their families to present their side. Prioritise support for families in dire need, ensuring swift financial relief and processing of entitlements,” she mentioned in the letter.
She also suggested formulating clear guidelines to prevent similar injustices in the future, mandating full inquiry and legal oversight before any dismissal action, urging to take prompt and decisive action to correct these wrongs, bringing not only relief but also justice to those enduring such hardship.
