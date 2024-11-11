Dysfunctional Love Triangle: Trump Seeks To Split Moscow, Beijing

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Reports of a phone call between the US president-elect, Donald Trump, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir (although quickly denied by the Kremlin) have given a first flavor of the tone and direction of their relationship in the immediate future. According to the Washington Post , spoke with Putin on November 7, warning him against any escalation in Ukraine and reminding him of“Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe.”

Regardless of whether it happened or not, any – if even only indirect – exchange of messages between the pair should be heeded by America's allies in the West, as well as Russia's major partner to his east: China's Xi Jinping. And there has been plenty of such messaging over the past few months.

Putin, earlier on the day of the alleged phone call, gave a long address at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club think tank in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Unsurprisingly, the speech – and Putin's answers to questions from the audience afterwards – were anti-Western and full of confidence that a new world order was now in“the phase of genuine creation.”

But at the same time, Putin took pains to flatter Trump as a“courageous man,” saying he'd consider any proposals from Trump aimed at restoring US-Russia relations and ending what Putin called the“Ukrainian crisis.”

But he then spent considerably more time making the case for the relationship between Russia and China. Here his audience was less the incoming US president and more his old friend the Chinese president.

The reason for this goes back to one of Trump's messages to Putin and Xi. Trump told Tucker Carlson at a campaign event on October 31 that he would work to“un-unite” Russia and China. Trump implied that the two are“natural enemies” because Russia has vast territory that China covets for its population.