Erth Real Estate Puts A Spotlight On Its Vision For Sustainable Growth On Day 1 Of Cityscape Global 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) As part of its participation in Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, Erth is showcasing its ambitious projects and future vision to develop sustainable communities in line with the the Saudi 20230 Vision ambitions. Held at the Riyadh and Center, Malham, Cityscape 2024 brings together major real estate companies and developers to showcase their latest innovations and projects.

Saud Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Chief Executive Officer and managing director at Erth, said: "Being at Cityscape reaffirms our commitment to creating quality urban and future-ready projects that promote sustainability and innovation. Through our projects, we aim to bring about positive change in the real estate sector, by creating integrated living environments that provide a high quality of life.”

Al-Rajhi indicated that the company's strategy is based on providing innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of customers, by designing communities that combine comfort, technology and green space to keep pace with the rapid urban expansion in Saudi Arabia. This will enhance the Kingdom's position as a leading destination in regional and global real estate development.

At Cityscape 2024, Erth Real Estate is putting its prominent projects in the spotlight, notably the Raffles Residence Jeddah project, which combines modern architecture with luxury, with Red Sea frontage and luxurious designs. Located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marina project features a vast lagoon, high-end residential neighborhoods and villas that suit all kinds of tastes and expanded green spaces.

At 850 meters from the Holy Mosque, the Masar Project features luxury residential towers that combine authenticity and comfort, with public facilities that promote community interaction. The Alyasmeen Project, in the heart of Riyadh, spans over 60,000 square meters, will redefine the concept of urban development aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Erth Real Estate also displayed its smart solutions and sustainable development, with interactive presentations and workshops, giving visitors a chance to learn more about the company's ambitious vision.

With a strategic vision to deliver sustainable and innovative urban projects that meet the needs of the Saudi society, Erth Real Estate endeavors to develop integrated communities that combine luxury and quality, integrating modern technology and green spaces to ensure a sustainable living environment.

