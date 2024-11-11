Swiss Foreign Ministry Memo On UNRWA Funding Raises Alarm

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to an internal memo from the Swiss foreign ministry, cutting off supplies to Gaza could place Switzerland in a position where it could be accused of violating the Genocide Convention.

This content was published on November 11, 2024 - 11:39 5 minutes RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland could be prosecuted for complicity, even though proceedings have already been opened against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to the memo.

This assessment by the foreign ministry, which Swiss public television RTSExternal link was able to consult, has not been put forward for discussion. It is a key element in the debate on the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) funding that is currently underway in Swiss Parliament.

The document, which RTS's investigation department reviewed, was drafted in February 2024 by the Swiss foreign ministry's Directorate of Public International Law. It came a few days after the International Court of Justice adopted precautionary measures against Israel following a complaint by South Africa for violation of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.