Echelon Launches New Care Division, Activemd

Connected Leader Takes on business by offering ActiveMD to its member base and customers across the US.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, a global fitness and sports leader, has launched ActiveMD – a certified wellness division that is focused on care by providing a group of licensed physicians to manage customers' weight loss, immune system function, and help boost metabolism. Echelon has been a leader in connected home and commercial fitness equipment, providing world-class fitness content to consumers worldwide. Recently, the company has expanded its offerings to include strength training and wellness, recovery, nutrition, sleep, and weight loss.

Echelon aims to offer the most comprehensive, well rounded health solutions to its customers.

Stay fit while losing weight!

Free Fitpass Membership with ANY first order!

Now, for the first time, Echelon's ActiveMD division will be able to help consumers achieve their weight loss goals more easily, more affordably, and with full medical oversight. Brands like Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Mounjaro® and Rybelsus® will now be an accessible component to each person's wellness journey. As an added benefit to existing Echelon Members, they will receive exclusive savings on these weight loss solutions, and new customers will receive a complimentary 1-year FitPass Membership with first prescription. By combining managed weight loss, nutrition, healthy immune system builders like B12, state-of-the-art home fitness equipment, and a variety of live and on-demand fitness classes, Echelon is now a holistic company focused on complete health and total wellness of its community.

"We are focused on integrating health care into our business so that we create a holistic approach to health and wellness, supporting customer needs throughout their journey. Weight loss has become a significant component to managing a person's overall wellness," said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon Fitness.

"By combining GLP-1s, immune health regimine, and metabolism boosts with Echelon Fitness programs that focus on the individual's goals, ActiveMD will help you lose unwanted weight and stay healthy without losing muscle mass."



"The obesity epidemic has reached crisis levels, with over 40% of the U.S. population having obesity and another 30% in the overweight category. We must use our position as industry leaders to provide solutions for those seeking help. Pairing GLP-1 weight loss with resistance training can help maintain muscle mass and maximize health benefits. ActiveMD/Echelon Fit's programs are the perfect complement to GLP-1s for those seeking to lose weight while maintaining muscle mass and strength." Dr. Tzvi Doron, board-certified family physician and diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

A May 10th, 2024 KFF Health Tracking Poll found that about one in eight adults (12%) say they have taken a GLP-1 agonist – an increasingly popular class of prescription drugs used for weight loss. The share who report ever taking these drugs rises to one in five (22%) who have been told by a doctor that they are overweight or obese in the past five years 1 .

BMO Capital Markets now estimates annual weight-loss drug sales reaching $150 billion by 2033 2 .



ABOUT GLP-1

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a hormone that regulates digestion, blood sugar, and appetite. The body produces GLP-1 in the small intestine from the proglucagon gene. Synthetic versions of GLP-1 are used in medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. GLP-1 RAs work by reducing appetite, slowing digestion, boosting metabolism, helping the body produce more insulin, and reducing the amount of sugar produced by the liver.

If someone doesn't weight train while using GLP-1 medications, they are likely to experience significant muscle loss alongside their weight loss, potentially impacting their metabolism and making it harder to maintain weight loss long term, as GLP-1s can sometimes lead to rapid fat loss without sufficient muscle building to compensate; therefore, resistance training is considered crucial when taking GLP-1 medications to preserve muscle mass and optimize overall health benefits.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, International brand, and booming commercial expansion. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon Smart Bikes, Strength Machines, Rowers, Treadmills, Ellipticals, or Mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts, including Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, and Core Strength, to stay motivated and inspired. For more information about Echelon Fitness go to .

MEDIA CONTACT

Dara Trujillo

[email protected]

407-222-9848

SOURCE Echelon Fitness

