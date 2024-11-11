Paris mounts great security mission for France-Israel match

(MENAFN) Paris is preparing for a major security operation ahead of the upcoming National League match between France and Israel on Thursday at the Stade de France. Following recent anti-Semitic violence in Amsterdam during a Europa League match, where ten people were in an attack on Israeli fans, French authorities are taking extra precautions.



In response to the tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict, over 2,500 officers will be stationed around the stadium, with another 1,500 assigned to secure public transport. Inside the venue, 1,600 security personnel, including members of France’s elite RAID police unit, will ensure safety, with a counter-terrorism perimeter in place. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend the match to express solidarity against anti-Semitic acts.



Tensions are high as pro-Palestinian activists have staged protests in Paris against the match, while Jewish groups are organizing counter-rallies. The match, initially expected to attract large crowds, has sold only a quarter of its tickets, with Israeli authorities advising fans to stay away due to safety concerns.

