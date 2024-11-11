(MENAFN) Callum Tindal-Draper, a 22-year-old from Gunnislake, Cornwall, was killed while serving in the Ukrainian International Legion, his family confirmed over the weekend. Tindal-Draper died defending an observation post on November 5, just months after leaving his fiancée to join the foreign volunteer forces fighting for Kiev. His mother, Caroline Tindal, shared that he felt joining the fight was the "best thing that ever happened" to him, and that it helped him discover his true calling.



An obituary from his former school, the Military and Protective Services Academy of the Duchy College in Cornwall, highlighted Tindal-Draper's pride in his family’s military background and his strong sense of duty. After completing his studies, he briefly worked for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). Tindal-Draper, known by the call sign ‘Dove,’ had planned to make Ukraine his permanent home. His family is considering the possibility of burying him there.



The British Foreign Office has acknowledged Tindal-Draper's death and is ready to assist his family. Meanwhile, Ukraine is struggling to replenish its forces, with the government considering lowering the conscription age to meet troop requirements. Despite the ongoing conflict, Kiev remains firm in rejecting any peace talks with Moscow. Russia continues to criticize Ukraine's leadership, claiming that President Zelensky is prolonging the war for personal gain. British Defense Secretary John Healey reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

