Trump declares Haley, Pompeo will not be joining White House

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be joining his administration. Despite both figures having endorsed Trump for the 2024 election after previously criticizing him, Trump confirmed in a social post on Saturday that he would not invite them to serve in his upcoming government.



Trump expressed his appreciation for their past contributions, thanking them for their service, but stated that his administration’s formation would not include Haley or Pompeo. This comes as Trump prepares to take office following his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.



Haley, a former South Carolina governor, ran against Trump in the Republican primaries before endorsing him. Pompeo, who served as CIA director under Trump, had been rumored for a defense secretary position, though reports suggest his candidacy faced significant resistance, including from Trump’s inner circle.



Both Haley and Pompeo have been vocal advocates for continued US military support for Ukraine, a stance that diverges from Trump’s position. Trump has been critical of the ongoing conflict, suggesting that Ukraine is unlikely to defeat Russia and that he could bring the war to an end quickly if elected. He has also criticized the provision of weapons to Ukraine, describing Ukrainian President Zelensky as a skilled salesman.

