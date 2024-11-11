Account News In Brief (November 11, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Allison has been selected as the agency of record for the Cayman Islands Department of advance its DE&I initiatives. The agency will focus on developing strategic communications and marketing campaigns to position the Cayman Islands as an inclusive destination that welcomes travelers from all backgrounds. Allison will work to highlight the diversity of Caymanian culture and create targeted messaging for diverse audiences in the US and UK.



ROSEMONT, IL - Culligan International has selected Highdive and Zeno Group as its agency partners for a global brand campaign. Highdive will be responsible for creating a new global brand platform and developing creative assets for commercial and residential product lines. Zeno Group will lead earned media, creator marketing, content creation, and executive visibility to reinforce Culligan's brand leadership. The campaign will be launched early next year.



TORONTO - Turkey Farmers of Canada and the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors have extended their partnership with Zeno Canada for four more years to lead the Think TurkeyTM/Pensez DindonMC campaign, which promotes turkey as a lean, versatile protein. Launched in 2019, the campaign targets primary meal planners and new Canadians, adapting to shifts in consumer preferences and shopping habits. Zeno Canada will continue managing all aspects of the campaign, including creative media, multicultural outreach, and influencer engagement.



BOSTON - Ascribe Bioscience, an Ithaca-based agtech company focused on natural crop protection and fertilizers, has appointed Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as its US PR and marketing agency. The partnership will refine Ascribe's brand messaging and implement a digital marketing and PR strategy.



WASHINGTON - Stratacomm has been awarded a contract with the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency is tasked with creating, running, and measuring public education campaigns to promote road safety. Stratacomm will leverage its expertise in marketing and communications to develop effective campaigns that reach target audiences and drive behavior change.



NEW YORK - 360PR+ has been selected as the public relations agency of record for Hall of Fame Village, a sports and entertainment destination in Canton, Ohio. The agency will focus on increasing awareness of the Village as a destination, highlighting its unique experiences and events. 360PR+ will utilize a variety of PR tactics, including media relations, social media, and influencer marketing, to reach target audiences and drive visitation.



NEW YORK - 5WPR has been appointed as the public relations agency of record for amp, an at-home AI-powered fitness machine. The agency will oversee media relations, awards, and event support for amp, with the goal of increasing brand awareness and driving consumer adoption. 5WPR will highlight amp's innovative features, personalized workout experience, and stylish design.



