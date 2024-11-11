Karini AI Achieves AWS Generative AI Software Competency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Hory, Director of IT (SST)ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karini AI, a leader in enterprise generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Generative AI Competency. Karini AI is among the first 100 organizations worldwide to earn this distinction. It's among the first 12 software companies to achieve this and one of only five with the public sector designation. Alongside its graduation into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, this milestone highlights Karini AI's commitment to delivering advanced generative AI solutions to businesses of all sizes.Advancing Generative AI ExpertiseThe AWS Generative AI Competency acknowledges partners with deep expertise in Generative AI technologies and the ability to deliver innovative, enterprise-grade solutions. This achievement validates Karini AI's Generative AI Foundation platform as a transformative tool for businesses seeking to leverage generative AI."Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is a significant milestone for us. It confirms our leadership in the generative AI space and our ability to provide solutions that meet AWS's high standards," said Deepali Rajale, CEO of Karini AI.A Fully Validated Generative AI SolutionKarini AI's Generative AI Foundation, now available on the AWS Marketplace , has undergone rigorous validation through the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), ensuring it meets AWS's stringent security and operational excellence requirements.Jerome Mendell, Chief Revenue Officer at Karini AI, emphasized, "Our Generative AI Foundation is not just another AI tool. It's a fully validated solution that enables businesses to deploy Generative AI applications confidently. We've seen strong interest from companies across industries recognizing it's potential.""Karini AI's GenAIFoundation has been a game-changer for us, significantly improving both speed and accuracy in managing our supply chain and customer service operations," said Peter Hory, Director of Finance and IT at Swagelok Southeast Texas. "With their intelligent document processing and self-service conversational AI, we've streamlined workflows, reduced onboarding time by 50%, and are confident Karini AI will unlock even more use cases to further increase productivity and customer satisfaction while delivering a fast return on investment."Empowering Businesses of All SizesThe AWS Generative AI Competency and availability on the AWS Marketplace make Karini AI's Generative AI Foundation accessible to diverse businesses. Key benefits include:Rapid Deployment: Quickly build and launch Generative AI applications.Scalability: Adapt quickly to growing business needs with AWS infrastructure.Technical Debt Mitigation: Create modular applications with swappable components for easy updates and maintenance.A New Chapter in the AWS EcosystemAs an ISV Accelerate Program graduate, Karini AI is positioned as a critical player in the AWS Generative AI startup ecosystem. This status provides enhanced access to AWS resources and expertise.Nitin Wagh, Chief Product Officer at Karini AI, added, "We were always confident about our Gen AI Foundation product market fit and its benefits to businesses. The AWS Functional Technology Review (FTR) process has driven us to enforce AWS Security and Performance best practices. The AWS Generative AI Competency took us further in our SaaS offering to achieve operation excellence. We're now uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock generative AI's full potential in SaaS and customer's AWS VPC."About Karini AIKarini AI is at the forefront of enterprise Generative AI solutions with its unique Generative AI Foundation platform. This platform enables businesses to build, deploy, and manage applications efficiently, focusing on no-code solutions and robust security.For more information about Karini AI and its innovative solutions, visit or find Generative AI Foundation on the AWS Marketplace.

