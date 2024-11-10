Man Detained Over Illegal Ammo Arsenal At Home Near Kyiv
Date
11/10/2024 7:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region's Police exposed a 48-year-old resident of Boryspil, Kyiv region, who stored munitions of various calibers in a garage and at home without the relevant permit.
That's according to the police press service , Ukrinform reports.
Law enforcers raided the suspect's garage and residence. About 300 rounds of various calibers, an RGN grenade case with a UZ-type detonator, artillery shells, and a grenade launcher shot were seized during the raid.
Read also: Police
officer injured
in Nov
1 Russian missile strike on Kharkiv dies in hospita
The suspect was placed in a temporary detention center and charges were pressed over the illegal storage of military supplies.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Dnipropetrovsk region, the police discovered an ammunition cache set up by a resident of the Novomoskovsk district.
MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108870445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.