Man Detained Over Illegal Ammo Arsenal At Home Near Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region's exposed a 48-year-old resident of Boryspil, Kyiv region, who stored munitions of various calibers in a garage and at home without the relevant permit.

That's according to the police press service , Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcers raided the suspect's garage and residence. About 300 rounds of various calibers, an RGN grenade case with a UZ-type detonator, artillery shells, and a grenade launcher shot were seized during the raid.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention center and charges were pressed over the illegal storage of military supplies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Dnipropetrovsk region, the police discovered an ammunition cache set up by a resident of the Novomoskovsk district.