Occupation's Airstrike Kills Seven, Injures 20 In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 10 (KUNA) - At least seven people were killed and 20 others were injured, including children and women as a result of the Israeli forces' shelling of a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in the Damascus countryside, said Syrian Authorities Sunday.



The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source in a statement, saying, "At around five o'clock this evening, the Israeli occupation launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in the Damascus countryside." (end)





