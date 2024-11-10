Occupation's Airstrike Kills Seven, Injures 20 In Damascus
11/10/2024 7:09:26 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AMMAN, Nov 10 (KUNA) - At least seven people were killed and 20 others were injured, including children and women as a result of the Israeli Occupation forces' shelling of a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in the Damascus countryside, said Syrian Authorities Sunday.
The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source in a statement, saying, "At around five o'clock this evening, the Israeli occupation launched an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in the Damascus countryside." (end)
