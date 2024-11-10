Israeli airstrikes in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon kill 20

(MENAFN) The death toll from Israeli in the Baalbek District of eastern Lebanon has risen to 20, with an additional 14 individuals reported injured, according to the Lebanese Health on Saturday. The fatalities have been spread across different towns, with 11 people killed in Kniseh, five in Hadath, and two each in Jamaliyah and Nabi Chit. These are part of an escalating series of Israeli airstrikes that began on October 31, aimed at what Israel claims are Hezbollah infrastructures in the region.



Since the start of these airstrikes, the Baalbek District, an area renowned for its historical Roman ruins and designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site, has become a focal point of the ongoing conflict. The increased airstrikes have resulted in significant loss of life and widespread injuries, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Israel's military operations have primarily targeted Hezbollah, but these airstrikes have affected many civilians and caused considerable damage to the local infrastructure.



The escalation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon follows a series of cross-border clashes that have intensified since the beginning of the Gaza conflict. Israel’s air campaign against Hezbollah has been ongoing since late September, marking a significant ramp-up in hostilities, which has led to devastating consequences for the people living in southern Lebanon. The ongoing bombardment has severely impacted local communities, with many families caught in the crossfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters.



Lebanese health authorities report that over 3,100 people have lost their lives and more than 13,900 others have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks since October 2023. The situation has worsened since Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1, marking the beginning of a new phase in the year-long cross-border warfare. As the violence continues, the region faces mounting humanitarian and infrastructural challenges, with little relief in sight for those affected.

