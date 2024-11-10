British Volunteer Killed While Fighting In War Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Callum Tindal-Draper, a British volunteer from Gunnislake, Cornwall, died while serving with a foreign volunteer platoon in Ukraine's struggle against Russia.

That's according to Sky News , Ukrinform reports.

It is believed the 22-year-old British man was defending an observation point when he was killed on November 5.

"22 is a young age. But you lived and died following your heart, soul and morals. May you rest in peace and help watch over those who have passed," Callum's mother Caroline Tindal said in a post on Facebook.

Tindal-Draper was a former student of Duchy College, in Stoke Climsland, Cornwall.

In a tribute on Facebook, the college's Military and Protective Services Academy said he was a "model student" with a "strong moral compass".

"He was a passionate, articulate and bright student, who was keen to learn," the post said.

"He was well-liked and respected by his peers, and was not one to shy away from causes he believed in and was instrumental in collecting the three minibus loads of humanitarian equipment for civilians that the learners gathered when the war in Ukraine initially kicked off," the post added.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are aware that a British national has reportedly died in Ukraine and stand ready to assist the family in the UK."

Photo: Sky News