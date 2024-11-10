Russia And North Korea Sign Strategic Defense Pact

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that Russia and North Korea have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, which includes mutual defense as one of its key provisions.

Reuters reported on Saturday, November 9, that Russian President Vladimir officially signed the strategic cooperation agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang with a formal decree.

Under this signed treaty, both Russia and North Korea have committed to assisting each other in the event of an armed attack. This mutual defense clause strengthens the partnership between the two nations.

The treaty further solidifies the close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, a relationship that has intensified since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, now reaching a peak.

Recent reports from the ongoing war in Ukraine suggest that North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to the front lines to assist Russia. Ukrainian President Zelensky has claimed that up to 11,000 North Korean soldiers are involved.

This agreement marks a significant development in global geopolitics, showcasing deepening alliances between Russia and North Korea amid growing tensions with the West.

The full impact of this pact remains to be seen in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram