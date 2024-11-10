Qatar A Key Player In Global Aviation Landscape

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over the years, Qatar has firmly established its significant role in global air leading to key achievements that have contributed to success.

The country has attained a distinguished status in the global air transport sector, driven by its relentless efforts to sign and develop air transport agreements with countries around the world highlighted Hassan Al Tamimi, Head of the Agreements and International Relations Section in the Air Transport Department in the recent edition of Qatar Sky magazine by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

He discussed the department's responsibilities and collaborative efforts to enhance air transport in Qatar and provided insights into recent developments and shared Qatar's strategic plans to strengthen global air connectivity.

To date, the nation has secured 178 bilateral air service agreements with 193 member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Notably, Qatar also signed a comprehensive agreement with the European Union, becoming the first country in the Gulf region to do so, which has further enhanced its position as a leading global aviation hub, Al Tamimi noted.



These bilateral and comprehensive agreements serve as the foundation of Qatar's status as one of the world's premier aviation centers. This progress reflects Qatar's ambitious vision to be a key player in the global aviation landscape, focusing on expanding its air network and strengthening cooperative relationships with other nations in the sector, he added.

Regarding the future strategies for expanding air transport agreements, he said, Qatar has successfully signed numerous agreements with many significant countries. In terms of our future plans,“we are currently focused on establishing new agreements with the remaining member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization, particularly with island nations in the South Pacific and Caribbean countries in Central America. This initiative aims to coordinate positions in international forums and strengthen our global aviation network.”

Al Tamimi further stated“We are currently witnessing a significant shift towards digitisation and innovation, particularly with the transition of the document archiving system to an integrated electronic platform utilising artificial intelligence technologies. Employees can now download the program on their smartphones or personal computers, enabling them to work from anywhere and at any time. This system allows for rapid and secure access to documents and correspondence, significantly reducing time and effort, while AI facilitates quick and accurate report generation, enhancing decision-making based on reliable information.”

Moreover, the system boosts operational flexibility, whether employees are in the office or working remotely, ultimately increasing productivity. Overall, this development enhances work efficiency and positions the Air Transport Department, especially the Agreements Section, at the forefront of organizations adopting modern technology to improve their services and internal procedures