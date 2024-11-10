Qatar Ready To Host Asian Club League Handball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is ready to host the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship from November 12 to 23 at the Qatar Handball Federation Hall in Al Duhail, the organisers announced yesterday.

As many as nine teams will feature in the tournament, serving as a qualifying event for the 18th IHF Men's Handball Club World Championship to be held in New Administrative Capital, Egypt, in October 2025. The winner of this competition will secure qualification spot for the Club World Championship.

Al Rayyan will represent the host nation, hoping for their second title having clinched their maiden crown in 2012. They will take on Bahrain's Al Shabab in the opening match at 7pm on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Executive Director of the Asian Handball Championship Faisal Al Otaibi said the organising committee has completed all preparations for the championship.

“We are ready to deliver a successful tournament. We have made special arrangements for fans who we expect to turn out in large numbers throughout the tournament,” he said.

Qatar Handball Federation Secretary-General Mohammed Jaber Al Mulla, also expressed his confidence in delivering a successful event.

This edition marks the fifth occasion that Qatar will host the competition, having previously hosted the 15th to 18th editions. The return to Qatar comes after over eight years, with the country last hosting the 18th edition in 2016.

Khaleej Club will enter the tournament as the defending champion, having secured its first title in the 2023 edition held in Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait. Alongside Khaleej Club (Saudi Arabia), four other participating clubs have previously claimed the championship. Al Duhail SC (Qatar) have won the title twice, in the 21st edition in 2019 and the 23rd edition in 2021. Kazma SC (Kuwait) clinched the title in the first two editions, held in 1998 and 1999.