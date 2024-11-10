Ukraine ends air traffic deal with Iran
Date
11/10/2024 4:29:28 AM
(MENAFN) Ukraine has ended the air traffic deal with Iran, an executive stated on Friday.
Taras Melnychuk, an ambassador of the nation’s Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, posted on Telegram "The air traffic agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been terminated."
Based on him, the deal was conducted in Tehran on 9th of July, 1993.
Ukraine has shut the airspace during February 2022, since that time, there haven’t been any usual civil Aviation trips. Consequently, Ukraine’s conclusion to end the deal with Iran reflects that after the opening of the airspace, air traffic with Iran is not going to continue.
Ukraine blames Iran of offering army assistance to Russia, while Iran has repetitively disputed the claims.
MENAFN10112024000045015682ID1108869279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.