US shares end Thursday’s session higher

(MENAFN) Almost all US closed higher on Thursday, although the remained flat for the day. The Dow Jones industrial average ended at 43,729.34, showing no change. In contrast, the gained 44.06 points, or 0.74 percent, reaching 5,973.10. The also saw a significant increase, adding 285.99 points, or 1.51 percent, to close at 19,269.46.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," dropped by 6.02 percent, finishing at 15.29, indicating reduced market anxiety. The US dollar slipped by 0.72 percent to 104.2, while the EUR/USD saw a slight rise of 0.69 percent.



Precious metals experienced positive movement. Gold gained 1.72 percent, reaching around USD2,705 per ounce, while silver increased by 2.59 percent, climbing to USD31.95 as of 2115 GMT. This rise in precious metal prices reflected investor optimism in the face of market fluctuations.



In the oil market, prices also saw modest gains, with global benchmark Brent crude rising by 0.31 percent to USD75.30. This increase followed a period of stabilization in global oil prices, as investors kept an eye on geopolitical developments and supply-demand dynamics.

