Kuwait's 3Rd Air Bridge Flight Arrives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Saturday their third air bridge relief plane arrived in Beirut, bringing much needed aid for the needy amid ongoing Israeli aggression.

Kuwait's Charge D'affaires and Plenipotentiary, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, said in a statement to KUNA that the plane is loaded with 41 tons of various aid relief supplies, and 81 tons in total during the past three days.

He added that the planeload of supplies is part of Kuwait's humanitarian air bridge, set up in line with instructions by the supreme political leadership.

He praised the role of the Kuwaiti army and air force, as well as the efforts of the political leadership in continuing the relief bridge to support the Lebanese people who suffered from the Israeli occupation aggression.

For his part, representative of Lebanon's Higher Relief Commission Brigadier General Edmond Kaado, said to KUNA, "On behalf of the Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, we extend our thanks to Kuwait which has always been the first to offer their support to Lebanon." Kado added that Lebanon, in these difficult circumstances is in need of this humanitarian aid, noting that the Commission received today 41 tons of food, shelter and blankets provided by KRCS, which also provided 40 tons of aid yesterday.

The Kuwaiti Air Force plane was welcomed at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut by Al-Shaheen, members of the embassy and Kaado.

KRCS provided humanitarian aid to thousands of Lebanese families in the south during the current war, in addition to the urgent aid campaign for displaced families whose homes were damaged by the Israeli occupation. (end) fz

