EU warns China-based Temu over consumer law violations

(MENAFN) The European Commission warned China-based online store Temu of prohibited behaviors that violate EU consumer regulations.



The Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network guided Temu to conform to its practices with EU consumer policies, the European Commission declared on Friday.



The commission stated that "The CPC Network's coordinated investigation covers a broad range of practices with which consumers are confronted while shopping on Temu, including such that may mislead consumers or unduly influence their purchasing decisions."



It also pointed out that "The CPC Network is also investigating whether Temu complies with specific information obligations for online marketplaces under consumer law."



In the previous week, the commission has begun legal proceedings against Temu under the Digital Services Act.



The CPC Network pointed out some negative behaviors on Temu, including false discounts, forceful selling, pressured gamification, wrong information, dishonest reviews, as well as unknown contact details.



The commission also stated that "Temu now has one month to reply to the CPC Network's findings and propose commitments on how they will address the identified consumer law issues."

