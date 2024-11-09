Explosion Rocks Russian-Occupied Mariupol
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian air defenses were activated in Mariupol, a city temporarily occupied by the Russian army.
Mariupol City Council announced this on Telegram , citing the Mariupol Resistance channel, Ukrinform reports.
"It's loud in Mariupol. An explosion was heard in the city. [...] According to preliminary reports, the occupiers' air defense systems were activated," the post said.
According to Mariupol Resistance, the occupiers tried to shoot down something, but it is still impossible to "visually confirm" that a target was hit.
