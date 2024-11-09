Russia To Form 'Ministry Of Sex'? Kremlin Mulls Shutting Down Internet, Lights At Night As Birth Rate Dips

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russia is making extensive efforts to shore up its declining birth rate - including the possible formation of a“ministry of sex”. Russia recorded its lowest birth rate since 1999 in the first six months of this year while the ongoing war with Ukraine exacted a heavy toll. The conjuncture of declining births and rising mortality has led to a sharp decrease in population over the past few years.

Kremlin officials have dubbed it a“catastrophic” situation for the country with many pitching for a“special demographic operation” to improve the birth rate. Recently implemented measures include a barrage of incentives for those contemplating parenthood and extensive (and often invasive) data collection.

According to a report by Mirror, Russian officials are currently scrutinising a petition demanding the establishment of a 'ministry of sex' amid growing calls to halt the demographic slide. The proposal includes several unusual ideas including shutting down the internet - and even switching off lights - between 10 pm and 2:00 am to promote intimacy.

Other ideas that are reportedly under consideration include the payment of a 'salary' to stay-at-home mothers for housework and usage of public funds to cover wedding-night hotel stays for couples. The Russian government has also broached the possibility of funding first dates in order to promote relationships.

Data published by the statistics service Rosstat indicates that 599,600 children were born in Russia in the first half of 2024 - 16,000 fewer than in the same period in 2023 and the lowest since 1999. The natural decline of population also accelerated this year with 325,100 deaths recorded between January and June - 49,000 more than the corresponding period of last year. The population decline was somewhat offset by 20.1% growth in migrants between January and June.

