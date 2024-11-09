'Will Chop Off Their Fingers': Bihar Minister On RJD Leader's 'Beating' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Reacting to RJD MP Sudhakar Singh's remark that this time BJP supporters would be beaten with batons at "300 polling booths", Bihar Santosh Singh on Saturday said that the party would not tolerate such threats and would "respond accordingly".

Addressing persons in Kaimur, the Minister said: "The BJP is not a weak force and has ample resources to counter any actions against its supporters. We do not have a scarcity of batons. If they attack with batons, we will chop off their fingers."

He underscored the BJP's resolve to prevent the "return of Jungle Raj" in Bihar.

Ahead of Bihar bypolls, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan were striving to secure voters' support and assert strength.

This heated exchange adds a new layer to the election atmosphere, underscoring the fierce competition and political rivalries in the state.

Talking about the 2020 elections, Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh on Friday asked his supporters not to repeat what he described as the past mistake.

"In the previous election, BJP supporters were beaten at only three places but this time, we would ensure that they would be beaten at 300 booths," Sudhakar Singh said on Friday while campaigning for his brother Ajit Singh.

Sudhakar Singh also highlighted his assertive personality, reminding the audience that he has an outspoken personality.

He recounted his tenure as Bihar Agriculture Minister in the Nitish Kumar government when JD-S and RJD were allies, and shared how openly he displayed his anger even in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Sudhakar Singh, who previously served as the MLA for Ramgarh, warned that he would use his "influence" as an MP to "bring them (BJP) to their knees," suggesting that an MLA holds limited power compared to an MP.

Sudhakar Singh's comments have drawn attention due to his family's strong political ties.

Bypolls on four seats in Bihar will be held on November 13.