5 Days, 3 Major Events: Speaker Reflects

“The session was short, only for five days. Three major developments took place in the House. First, the House witnessed the Speaker's election that was set to happen but it was the election without a single vote of dissent,” Speaker Rather told the House before adjourning the Legislative Assembly Sine-Die.

He said the second major development House recorded was the mention of restoration of constitutional guarantees in the LG's address.“The mention was unambiguous and restoration of constitutional guarantees is a big development,” Rather said.

He said a third historic resolution was passed in the house seeking restoration of special status.“This has made a huge impact. We are getting feedback from people and they are feeling relieved,” Rather said.

He also stated that he will take up the matter of holding a workshop for the first time MLAs with the Lok Sabha secretariat.“I am hopeful that the workshop will be held in Jammu,” the Speaker.

While thanking all members of the House, the Speaker adjourned the House Sine-Die .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now