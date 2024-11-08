Introducing Simonclone.AI: AI-Powered Digital Clone Of Simon Wilby

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SimonClone

SimonClone Will replace customer service reps?

- A Global, Seamless Customer Experience in 165 real-time languagesLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the launch of SimonClone, a groundbreaking AI-powered digital clone that brings the insights and personality of Simon Wilby directly to WILBY AI customers across the globe. With support for 165 languages and the ability to provide culturally appropriate responses, SimonClone sets a new standard for customer service in the AI technology industry."With SimonClone, we're making customer service not only efficient but also genuinely enjoyable and tailored to individual needs," says Simon Wilby, Founder of WILBY AI.“We've designed this AI to provide users with the same level of commitment, attentiveness, and expertise that I strive to provide to my clients. This is more than a service tool – it's a way to connect meaningfully with our global customers, no matter where they are or what language they speak.”A Word from Simon Wilby, Founder of WILBY AIRound-the-Clock Customer SupportCustomers can now receive expert assistance anytime, day or night. SimonClone's 24/7 availability ensures users have access to immediate troubleshooting, answers to product questions, and recommendations, reducing wait times and creating a seamless support experience.“I'm thrilled to introduce SimonClone to our customers. My goal has always been to build technology that makes life easier, more accessible, and enjoyable. With SimonClone, we're taking customer service to the next level, combining my vision and expertise with artificial intelligence to provide users with a unique and meaningful experience. We've built SimonClone to make every interaction as helpful and engaging as possible.”About WILBY AIWILBY AI is a leading innovator in AI-driven solutions, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge technology products that empower people worldwide. From advanced AI tools to groundbreaking customer service technology, WILBY AI is committed to delivering solutions that enhance daily life and simplify the digital experience.

