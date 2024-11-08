Caracol Unveils Large-Format Robotic 3D Printer Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Caracol unveils large-format robotic 3D printer

Caracol , a developer of large-format metal additive systems, is introducing Vipra AM, which it describes as“a revolutionary that transforms how large-scale metal parts are produced”.

The company says its new robotic will be unveiled at Formnext (booth C101, Hall 12.1), and“stands out as a powerful tool designed to meet these and more of their evolving needs”.

Vipra AM is a robotic large scale direct deposition platform that leverages wire arc additive manufacturing processes, seamlessly developed into a hardware, software, and automation proprietary turnkey system.

The platform was created to maximize users' flexibility, control, and performance, expanding LFAM's possibilities to a broader range of applications.

Francesco De Stefano, CEO of Caracol AM, says:“At Caracol, we believe that the future of manufacturing lies in combining a strong application focus with advanced innovative technologies that reshape the capabilities of industrial production lines.

“With Vipra AM, we've leveraged the extensive know-how developed over years working on advanced process control and software for Large Format AM with thermoplastics and composites materials, to develop a proprietary cutting-edge metal platform that combines state-of-the-art hardware and software, with advanced robotic monitoring and automation.

“Thanks to this innovative technology, we want to enlarge the possibilities of industrial manufacturers to produce their most complex large-scale projects.”

Adopting its application-first approach, Caracol spent years developing projects and scaling parts production with Vipra AM, to develop the best platform that could target specific needs and applications.

Due to this extensive work, Caracol is unveiling two new configurations of Vipra:

Vipra XQ

Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) leverages Plasma Arc Deposition technology to produce extremely high-quality components with exceptional finishing and precision.

It is best suited for applications that require superior strength and precision, and can process an incredibly broad range of metals, including – stainless steels and titanium alloys.

The system is ideal for large-scale, high-strength, high-integrity parts for sectors such as aerospace (for example, load-bearing brackets and structural components) and energy (for example, valves, gauges and structural piping connectors).

Vipra XP

Vipra XP (Extreme Productivity) instead is focused on maximizing productivity, minimizing operating costs in the manufacturing process of complex large scale metal projects.

Its“unmatched throughput”, combined with its ability to print also aluminum and nickel-based materials, make the system ideal for parts where lead times and lightweight are critical, such as transportation industries (for example, automotive components, aerospace pressure vessels, marine propellers) and lower-end architectural applications (for example, sculptures, lightweight organic structures).

In both its different product configurations, Vipra AM was built to produce successfully advanced applications such as load bearing finished parts, lightweight structures, high-temperature, high durability autoclave and curing molds, cladding, repair, and on-demand spare parts.

Gianrocco Marinelli, metal additive manufacturing director at Caracol, says:“The launch of Vipra AM represents a significant breakthrough for the metal additive manufacturing industry.

“In today's competitive market, manufacturers face mounting challenges, from material waste and long lead times to the pressure of reducing costs while maintaining high performance.

“Vipra AM introduces cutting-edge capabilities and complements existing processes, enabling hybrid production models that combine legacy techniques with advanced metal deposition to help manufacturers optimize production lines, reducing waste, accelerating lead times, and driving overall efficiency without overhauling their entire operations.”

Caracol at Formnext 2024 for the first time

Vipra AM will be officially unveiled at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 19, 2024, at 4 pm. The platform will be on display at Caracol's booth C101 in Hall 12.1 from the 19th to 22nd November.