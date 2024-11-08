Acting President Of Pakistan Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Islamabad: Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani received Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

