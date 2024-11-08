Goa Tourism Captivates Global Audience At WTM London 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inauguration of the Goa Stall at WTM London 2024

The Delegation representing Goa Tourism at WTM London 2024

A Visit by Hon'ble Tourism of India, Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General, of Tourism

Engaging B2B interactions at WTM London 2024

The Goa Tourism Pavilion beautifully embodied the vibrant spirit of Goa

Showcasing Sustainable Tourism and Diverse Attractions, Inaugurated by Indian High Commissioner and Led by Goa's Tourism Minister

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goa Tourism made a remarkable impact at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024, showcasing the state's distinctive tourism offerings, commitment to sustainable travel, and a wide array of visitor experiences. The Goa Tourism Pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, alongside Ms. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, and Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, and was led by Mr. Rohan Khaunte, Hon'ble Tourism Minister of Goa. Accompanying them were prominent dignitaries and stakeholders from the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with representatives from Goa's travel and hospitality industry. The Pavilion also welcomed visits from Hon'ble Tourism Minister of India, Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and other dignitaries.This year's WTM participation provided Goa Tourism with an ideal platform to connect with global tourism professionals, promote the state as a destination for year-round travel, and highlight to Highlight Regenerative Tourism and 'Goa Beyond Beaches'.Mr. Rohan Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, led the delegation, accompanied by senior officials and industry stakeholders. He presented Goa's vision for responsible tourism, emphasizing the state's efforts in promoting eco-friendly travel and enhancing visitor experiences.The Goa Tourism Pavilion was a dynamic hub, drawing significant interest from visitors and industry professionals as delegates showcased the state's rich tapestry of iconic attractions. Highlights included the 12th-century Mahadeva Temple at Tambdi Surla, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Shantadurga Kunkallikarin Temple, the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, and the historic Chapora Fort. The natural beauty of Goa's Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and its renowned beaches were also prominently featured, along with vibrant festivals like Carnival, Shigmo, and Chikhal Kalo, wellness retreats, and exciting adventure activities.Adding to the experience, live performances celebrating Goa's unique music and dance traditions were held each day of the exhibition, providing an authentic glimpse into the vibrant culture of the state. The pavilion truly captured the spirit of Goa, appealing to travelers with its diverse blend of heritage, natural beauty, and lively traditions.Goa Tourism showcased its commitment to sustainability by presenting eco-friendly initiatives aimed at preserving natural resources, enhancing local community engagement, and reducing the environmental impact of tourism. These efforts align with global tourism trends favoring responsible travel.The WTM platform enabled Goa Tourism to engage with international travel agents, tour operators, and media representatives, fostering collaborations to drive foreign tourist arrivals to Goa. Meetings were held to discuss potential partnerships, customized itineraries, and new opportunities to showcase Goa's offbeat destinations.Goa's participation at WTM London 2024 reflects the state's dedication to enhancing its global tourism presence and building a sustainable tourism model that respects its natural heritage and cultural identity. Through these initiatives, Goa aims to attract discerning travelers who appreciate both the lively and serene sides of this coastal paradise.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Goa

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Goa Tourism TV Commercial (60 sec).mp4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.