Von Der Leyen, Trump Discuss Defense And Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President-elect Donald have discussed several topics, including defense and Ukraine.

She announced this on the X social platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Excellent phone call with Donald Trump today to congratulate him on his election victory. Looking forward to strengthening EU-US ties and working jointly to address geopolitical challenges," von der Leyen said.

She added that they had also "discussed defense and Ukraine, trade and energy."

"Together, we can foster prosperity and stability on both sides of the Atlantic," she said.