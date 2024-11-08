Smart Irrigation Market Analysis, Industry Trends To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A smart irrigation system monitors weather, soil, and water conditions by automating the system using controllers, sensors, and meters and is data-driven, cost-effective, and efficient. Adopting a smart irrigation system can prevent numerous hiccups through controllers that aid in analyzing and detecting the problem through real-time irrigation system monitoring, allowing farmers to take corrective measures.

Market Dynamics Emergence of IoT and Convergence of Multiple Control Functionalities Drives the Global Market

A smart irrigation system consists of controls, sensors, and water flow meters. They enable farmers and other end-users to reach, track and control every inch of land, regardless of its size, which may facilitate farming and other end-uses. However, smart irrigation systems provide a vast potential for automating the entire irrigation system and boosting production with regulated land environmental parameters, including moisture, temperature, and humidity. This automation can be achieved with controllers, sensors, and other water-saving irrigation system-replacing components. It is anticipated that the expansion of the global smart irrigation market will be driven by the application of IoT technology in agricultural and associated industries, as well as the convergence of different control tasks.

Continuous Advancements in Communication Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The networks or communication technologies integrated into smart irrigation systems to monitor and manage the machine and improve irrigation efficiency play a crucial role. Monitoring the soil moisture and weather data recorded by sensing technologies enables end-users to accurately schedule the watering of their fields or landscapes based on plant requirements and environmental conditions. Therefore, well-established network systems with increased dependability can assist in achieving the objectives for which the intelligent irrigation system was conceived and created.

In addition, continuous research and development (R&D) in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, automation, etc., can be conducted to solve issues such as network protection from cyber threats, remote metering and leak detection, data integration, and advanced analytics. Therefore, players in the global market for smart irrigation should be able to expand their businesses during the forecast period as communication technologies continue to advance.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global smart irrigation market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The introduction of IoT and the convergence of various control features, expanding government initiatives to encourage water conservation, the expansion of smart cities, and the demand for effective irrigation systems are anticipated to fuel the growth of the regional market. In Mexico and the United States, the industrial sector is progressively using IoT devices to automate processes. The United States currently leads the market, while Canada is anticipated to have the most significant growth in the future.

Europe is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Europe's industrial and agricultural sectors are pursuing the adoption of intelligent irrigation systems and the development of new solutions for various use-case situations. The growth of the market is driven by technological advances in intelligent irrigation products and solutions, the expansion of cloud computing platforms, and the rising adoption of smartphones, smart wearable devices, and smart consumer appliances. The application of smart irrigation systems in many industries, such as sports and agriculture, enables monitoring the moisture level of football and cricket playing fields and stadiums, which provides historical insights and other data necessary to maintain the fields' playing conditions.

Key Highlights



The global smart irrigation market was valued at

USD 1,340 million in 2022 . It is estimated to reach

USD 4,677 million by 2031 , growing at a

CAGR of 14.9%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

By component, the global smart irrigation market is divided into controllers, sensors, water flow meters, and others. The controller segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

By system type, the global smart irrigation market is divided into weather-based controller systems and sensor-based controller systems. The weather-based controller systems segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

By application, the global smart irrigation market is divided into agricultural and non-agricultural. The non-agricultural segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period. North America is the highest contributor to the global smart irrigation market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The Toro CompanyNetafimHunter IndustriesRain Bird CorporationHydroPointRachioBanyan WaterRain MachineET WaterGalconWeathermaticSkydropBlossom (Scotts Company)Delta-T Devices Recent Developments



November 2022-

Netafim announced the first-ever carbon credit program for drip-irrigated rice. This first-ever program aims to cut methane emissions from growing rice to almost nothing while giving growers more long-term income. December 2022-

Irrigation Management as a ServiceTM (IMaaSTM), the innovative subscription-style smart irrigation system deployment option from industry pioneer Calsense, won the Silver Award in the Irrigation Association's 2022 New Product Contest.

Segmentation

By ComponentsControllersSensorsWater Flow MetersOthersBy System TypeWeather-Based Controller SystemsSensor-Based Controller SystemsBy ApplicationsAgriculturalNon-Agricultural