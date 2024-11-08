This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new initiatives to support veterans' mental health, a livestream for Alzheimer's Awareness Month and a life-saving heart surgery.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

"Working with the VFW allows us to expand our shared commitment to serving the veteran community. Together, we are building stronger networks of support and creating impactful initiatives that uplift and empower those who have served our nation," said Will Wisner, Executive Director of The Grunt Style Foundation.Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property now through December 30, 2024, save up to 15% on their stay. In addition, 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before December 30, 2024, will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."We believe the addition of the Cortex technology complements our electrophysiology portfolio with a differentiated cardiac mapping offering to assist with complex (atrial fibrillation) AF cases," saidNick Spadea-Anello, global president, Electrophysiology, Boston Scientific.The livestream aims to build awareness around memory care services. The series is free and open to the public, providing direct access to senior care experts who will help viewers navigate the complexities of dementia care and make informed decisions about senior living options.COPD is a chronic, long-term lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe and includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. While treatable and often preventable, COPD remains a leading cause of death and disability in the United States, affecting more than 11.7 million people.bitewell's FoodHealth Score rates foods from 1 to 100 based on multiple factors including nutrient density and ingredient quality. With the system, Kroger customers can view the FoodHealth Score of an item while shopping online or within the Kroger app. The scoring system seeks to give customers a fast, reliable way to evaluate the healthfulness of their food.Fishers Finery has created theFishers Finery x HDRF25 Momme 100% Organic Silk Pillowcaseand committed to donating 20% of each purchase to support HDRF's mission of understanding and treating depression. Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, impacting over 350 million people, and it holds a deeply personal significance for Fishers Finery's Co-Founder and COO,Craig Barnell.Through Realm of Caring, (RoC), a free service is offered to veterans addressing specific issues and challenges with confidential and timely assistance (e.g., research, alternative therapies for pain, PTSD, and chronic conditions, as well as numerous resources for enhanced quality of life). "When HighBridge asked us to participate in this program, RoC immediately jumped on board," said Sasha Kalcheff-Korn, Executive Director."With the election behind us, it's time to redouble our efforts to make sure every person has the resources to age with health, economic well-being, and dignity. NCOA is ready to work with the Trump Administration and new Congress to prioritize aging well as a national imperative," saidRamsey Alwin, President and CEO of the National Council on Aging (NCOA).Launched in 2007 as an affordable, alternative soft drink for those looking to avoid both added sugars and artificial sweeteners, Zevia has been guided by its mission to address the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages.The NCCN Guidelines include information on when genetic testing is recommended, and which type of testing may be best. They detail which hereditary conditions and genetic mutations are associated with elevated cancer risk and include follow-up on what to do for people who have them.WhenBrailey and Louis ValenzuelafromTennesseewent for their 24-week ultrasound inDecember 2023, they received devastating news. Their unborn daughter, Arley, had a pericardial teratoma, a life-threatening tumor that develops inside the sac surrounding the heart that is typically fatal if it continues to grow and is not removed.The couple travelled to Children's Hospital ofPhiladelphia(CHOP), where fetal surgery to remove this kind of tumor was first successfully performed in 2013 and subsequently repeated in 2016 and 2017.

