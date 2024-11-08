AVT Gmbh Becomes Part Of The Busch Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AVT offers high-quality, durable spare parts and services for all established industrial furnace manufacturers in the field of atmosphere and vacuum technology. With the integration of the company, the Busch Group expands its position in the for industrial vacuum solutions and opens new market opportunities.



"In AVT GmbH we are winning a competent partner for the heat equipment service business. The of the company will enable us to enter this market. Together with AVT, we look forward to further driving the growth of the Busch Group as a complete solution provider in numerous industrial applications," explains Roland Zundl, Managing Director of Dr.-Ing. Karl Busch GmbH.



During heat treatment in industrial furnaces, predominantly metal workpieces are heated and cooled in a controlled manner to optimize their properties. In this way, for example, these metal objects can be hardened. If the industrial furnace is a vacuum furnace, particularly high temperatures are possible, and gases and gas mixtures can be introduced.



AVT GmbH focuses on the provision of spare parts, technical services, and heat treatment systems for various industries such as the automotive industry, aerospace engineering, the tool and mechanical engineering industry, medical technology and for heat treatment service providers. AVT was founded in 2019 by Marc Angenendt and Frank Schaefer, who remain in the company"s management.

