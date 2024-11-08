Qatar, Japan Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tokyo: The fifth round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Japan was held in Tokyo yesterday.

The Qatari side was headed by Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Japanese side was headed by Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Toshihide Ando.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to support and enhance them. The round was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Japan H E Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri and the accompanying delegation.

Al Hammadi also met Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan H E Okano Masataka, Yesterday.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them as well as a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Qatar and the accompanying delegation.