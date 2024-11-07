(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentine President Javier Milei is set to embark on a significant trip to the United States next week. The visit will include meetings with former US President Donald and tech mogul Elon Musk, marking a new chapter in Argentina's foreign relations.



Milei's meeting with Trump is scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Florida. This encounter underscores the growing alliance between the two leaders, who share similar ideologies. Since his election, Milei has actively sought closer ties with the US, and Trump's recent electoral victory has further energized this relationship.



The Argentine president's US agenda also includes a meeting with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter). This will be their third encounter, following previous meetings at Tesla's Texas plant and the Milken Institute. Their discussions are expected to cover economic initiatives and Argentina's ongoing reforms.







Milei's visit coincides with the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Mar-a-Lago from November 14-16. This timing allows him to engage with other conservative leaders and showcase his libertarian vision on an international stage.



The trip reflects Milei's efforts to reshape Argentine foreign policy in alignment with Washington. It comes as Argentina grapples with severe economic challenges. Milei's administration is seeking financial support to revamp the country's struggling economy.

Milei to Meet Trump and Musk During U.S. Visit

The US, as Argentina's largest investor and a key member of the International Monetary Fund, has endorsed Milei's economic reforms. Recently, the IMF agreed to disburse $4.7 billion from a bailout package, a move seen as supportive of Milei's market-oriented changes.



Milei's approach represents a significant shift in Argentine diplomacy. His emphasis on libertarian principles and alignment with figures like Trump and Musk signals a new direction in the country's international relations.











