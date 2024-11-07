Kansas City Invention Convention Expands Outside Metro Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Educator Registration Now Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Kansas City's most anticipated STEMIE (STEM + Invention + Entrepreneurship) competitions is now open to an even larger pool of student inventors. The 2025 Kansas City Invention (KCIC), showcases our region's brightest young inventors on April 10, 2025 in the Swinney Recreation Center at UMKC.

Kansas City Invention Convention, Presented by the Linda Hall Library

Presented by the Linda Hall Library , KCIC teaches problem-solving and creativity to students in grades 5-12, providing educators with a project-based curriculum to inspire the innovators of tomorrow. In previous years, the program featured students from more than 30 school districts in the Kansas City metro area. This year, KCIC expands to include students from an even larger area. Students north to St. Joseph, Missouri, east to Columbia, Missouri and west to Topeka, Kansas are encouraged to participate.

"KCIC gives students and educators an opportunity to test their creative problem-solving skills and have fun inventing something brand new," said Jessica Berlinsky, Linda Hall Library Education Specialist. "We are excited to offer this opportunity to even more students throughout our region."

Registration for educators is now open. KCIC educators have access to a free, interdisciplinary curriculum and activities aligned with national standards to activate invention education classrooms or after-school programs. The platform introduces a 7-step invention process, guiding inventors through conceptualizing an idea from their own life experiences to developing a prototype, pitching the idea, and providing supporting documentation about their invention's journey.

About Kansas City Invention Convention

KCIC is an interactive competition for Kansas City area students grades 5 to 12 to come together to invent the future. The program provides access to resources, workshops, and mentors who will help students develop their ideas from concept to prototype. By participating in KCIC, students compete for cash prizes and a chance to compete at national and global invention convention competitions! Learn more at kcinvent .

About Linda Hall Library

Since 1946, the Linda Hall Library has been amassing collections that have powered investigation, innovation, exploration and inspiration. Today, the Library is a leading independent research library widely known for the breadth and depth of its collections across 82 languages, its role as an international destination for scholarship and research, its support of teachers of the STEM curricula, and the vast resources it provides to learners of all ages interested in scientific exploration and discovery. Learn more at lindahall .



