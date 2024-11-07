Qatar Boat Show Operation Hours Extended

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The organizing committee of Qatar Boat Show 2024 announced that, due to high demand and in response to visitor's requests, operation hours have been extended on the second and third days until 10pm.

The boat show will be open today, November 7, and tomorrow November 8, from 3pm until 10pm while the final day's activities and closing ceremony will be on Saturday from 3pm to 8pm.

Qatar Boat Show kicked off yesterday, November 6, at the Doha Old Port, with a grand fireworks display, a dancing water fountain show, and a band symphony performance.

Various performances are lined up during the four-day event including Stand-Up Paddle Shows, Jet Ski Shows, Dragon Boat Shows, and Skydiving Shows.