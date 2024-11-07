Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit 2025 - New Conference Date - March 12-13 2025, London, United Kingdom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma supply chain & Security World 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Annual Pharma supply Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain. The Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit 2025 takes place on March 12-13th 2025.
The Pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution. This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.
In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.
We invite you to the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025 - Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference , which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
Key Highlights - Creating Value Across the Supply Chain
Streamlining your supply chain End to End supply chain visibility Designing an optimal supply chain network Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Warehouse & Logistics Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0 The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Effective Authentication Technologies Best selection of tamper-evident features Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level IP and regulatory enforcement Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations Strategies for public awareness and patient protection Best practices to protect your brand The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation? How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Conference Agenda:
Day 1: Wednesday - 12th March 2025
Strengthening the Pharma Supply Chain: Innovation, Security and Compliance
Unlock the Power of Large Language Models in supply chain management
A strategic adoption of new technologies in pharma supply chain
How to strategically adopt new technologies in the pharmaceutical supply chain Challenges faced by the industry when adopting these new technologies The importance of maintaining a secure and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain New trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing including predictive analytics, digital twins, robotics and more The potential risks associated with the adoption of new technologies in the pharmaceutical supply chain
Role of packaging materials in pharma supply chain and security in pharma industries
Sergio Cuevas Lujan
Elevating Governance in Pharma Supply Chains: Strategies for Enhanced Risk Management and Compliance
Claire Crabtree
Ensuring Security in Warehouses: Best Practices and Emerging Technologies
Tamper Evident Packaging: Sustainable Solutions and Innovative Configurations
The need of unified management and sharing of serialisation data to maintain product safety standards
Implementing a Comprehensive and Adaptive End-to-End Serialization System in Pharma Supply Chains
Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness IT as a major enabler in serialization Effective and efficient project management
Panel Discussion - Executive Insights: Sustainable and Resilient Pharma Supply Chains - Building Robust Systems for Future Challenges
Establish strong partnerships with key suppliers Plan for potential disruptions and have contingency plans in place Brace for potential disruptions by stockpiling key materials and supplies Invest in technology that can help automate and optimize your supply chain operations Implementing a comprehensive set of preventive best practices across the enterprise and all external stakeholders Technologies being deployed to protect consumers and the integrity of brands Overcoming supply chain challenges and actionable steps to increase efficiency
The Importance of Serialization: Why Moving Beyond Compliance is essential to your business strategy
Different requirements and regulations across geographies, what challenges does manufacturers face and the steps to overcome it? Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early is the key to success Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness
Designing an optimal supply chain network - Determine the right structure for your supply chain
Holistic end-to-end supply chain assessment considering internal and external perspectives Adapting to changes in demand patterns, business environment Streamlining your supply chain
Smart Packaging - The innovations that are being made in packaging for pharmaceuticals stand to improve medication adherence
Smart Packaging & Labelling Data, Innovation & Technology
Harnessing Blockchain for Global Enterprise Integration: A Cross-Functional Approach to MVP and Pilot Implementation
Flexible Manufacturing Partnerships have been a key to the success of pharma
Partnerships are more important than ever with new regulations and competing priorities that need to be met in order to keep up today's pace. Partnerships and Collaboration De-Risking Supply Chain
Day 2: Thursday - 13th March 2025
Connecting End-to-End Pharma Supply Chains: Leveraging Technology, Data, and Logistics
Is the QR Code the Death of the GS1 Data
Matrix Code? - 2024 Edition
Prevention Initiative in a Hotspot Country
Leveraging the power of Track-And-Trace technology could help in achieving packaging line quality
Practical tips for negotiating and managing cross-border supply chain contracts
AI combined with predictive analytics will enable a more intuitive approach to pharmaceutical management which is data driven.
Data, Innovation & Technology Online Security Supply Chain Security
Optimizing Pharma Supply Chains with Advanced Analytics and Process Automation, supported by AI-Enabled Solutions
How AI-enabled automation is streamlining the process of packaging and supply chain
Data, Innovation & Technology
Evolving the MOD's Supply Chain Cyber Security Approach
Panel discussion: Anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security - A scalable and future-proof system to battle counterfeiting.
How will the future technologies be used in the supply chain: IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, AI and others? Product identification and traceability solutions which can adapt to market changes and comply with serialization regulations in different countries Building an interconnectivity across the supply chain Planning and executing a sustainable strategy for the cost-effective implementation and driving ROI
The Complexities and Challenges Associated with Distributing Pharmaceutical Products Across International Borders
Transportation & Logistics Supply Chain Security
Advancement in IP enforcement in Europe and what's next?
New EU initiatives to counter growing IPR infringement and counterfeits Reducing Intellectual Property Crime through Effective Partnerships Intellectual property rights (IPR) laid down by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Brexit: English Intellectual Property law implications
Benefits beyond the EU Falsified Medicines Directive - The hospital setting
Efficiencies and Weaknesses of the European medicines verification system
TAPA EMEA Resilience @ Risk Minimising cargo losses and optimising the resilience of supply chains
Tracking the magnitude of the counterfeit problem: A global perspective
The common Anti-counterfeiting strategies in EU, US and the rest of the world to handle the counterfeit medicines Identification of countries severely affected by the counterfeit medicines The challenges of combating counterfeit medicines in most affected countries The loopholes in various legislations encouraging gray market to thrive
Conference Speakers
Grant Courtney, Founder and CEO, Smarter and Safer Products Christophe Suizdak, Global Supply Chain Director, Cytiva Lina Marie Rasmussen, Vice President, Supply Excellence & Operations, Leo Pharma Miriam Haaf, Independent Supply Chain Consultant, Haaf Supply Chain Consulting Frank Giroux, Manager digital SCM transformation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Mariam Sultani, Director, Global Supply Operations - External Manufacturing, Pfizer Claire Crabtree, Senior Supplier Risk Manager, Roche Clare Bottle, Chief Executive, UK Warehousing Association Stefan Ibing, Head Legal Region International Commercial, Apellis International GmbH Hugues Isel, Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management, Roche Phil Blunden, Cyber Industry Engagement and Communication Lead, UK Ministry of Defence Anderson Bernal, Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Director, Takeda Jakub Urbanek, Agile Delivery Manager | Connected Channels, MSD Stefan Artlich, Director and Global Process Owner 'Track&Trace', Bayer Sergio Cuevas Lujan, Packaging Materials Engineer, Boehringer Ingelheim Damjan Bonac , Office for Legal Affairs / Legal Affairs Division, Public agency of the Republic of Slovenia for medicines and medical devices James Walsh, Astellas Harry Hughes, Managing Director, FET Logistics Ltd Michael Cawley, Packaging Manager - Global Technical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Anna Wehage, European Affairs & Supply Chain, Pharma Deutschland Michel Ruegg, Process Steward, Digital Supply Chain, MSD Elena Veklenko, SC Serialization Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
