Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit 2025 - New Conference Date - March 12-13 2025, London, United Kingdom

The Annual Pharma Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain. The Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Summit 2025 takes place on March 12-13th 2025.

The supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution. This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.

In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.

We invite you to the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025 - Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference , which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.

Key Highlights - Creating Value Across the Supply Chain



Streamlining your supply chain

End to End supply chain visibility

Designing an optimal supply chain network

Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy

Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork

Warehouse & Logistics

Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility

Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain

Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0

The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Effective Authentication Technologies

Best selection of tamper-evident features

Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

IP and regulatory enforcement

Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

Best practices to protect your brand

The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?

How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting

Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Conference Agenda:

Day 1: Wednesday - 12th March 2025

Strengthening the Pharma Supply Chain: Innovation, Security and Compliance

Unlock the Power of Large Language Models in supply chain management



A strategic adoption of new technologies in pharma supply chain



How to strategically adopt new technologies in the pharmaceutical supply chain

Challenges faced by the industry when adopting these new technologies

The importance of maintaining a secure and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain

New trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing including predictive analytics, digital twins, robotics and more The potential risks associated with the adoption of new technologies in the pharmaceutical supply chain

Role of packaging materials in pharma supply chain and security in pharma industries

Sergio Cuevas Lujan

Elevating Governance in Pharma Supply Chains: Strategies for Enhanced Risk Management and Compliance

Claire Crabtree

Ensuring Security in Warehouses: Best Practices and Emerging Technologies

Tamper Evident Packaging: Sustainable Solutions and Innovative Configurations

The need of unified management and sharing of serialisation data to maintain product safety standards



Implementing a Comprehensive and Adaptive End-to-End Serialization System in Pharma Supply Chains



Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early

Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness

IT as a major enabler in serialization Effective and efficient project management

Panel Discussion - Executive Insights: Sustainable and Resilient Pharma Supply Chains - Building Robust Systems for Future Challenges



Establish strong partnerships with key suppliers

Plan for potential disruptions and have contingency plans in place

Brace for potential disruptions by stockpiling key materials and supplies

Invest in technology that can help automate and optimize your supply chain operations

Implementing a comprehensive set of preventive best practices across the enterprise and all external stakeholders

Technologies being deployed to protect consumers and the integrity of brands Overcoming supply chain challenges and actionable steps to increase efficiency

The Importance of Serialization: Why Moving Beyond Compliance is essential to your business strategy



Different requirements and regulations across geographies, what challenges does manufacturers face and the steps to overcome it?

Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early is the key to success Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness

Designing an optimal supply chain network - Determine the right structure for your supply chain



Holistic end-to-end supply chain assessment considering internal and external perspectives

Adapting to changes in demand patterns, business environment Streamlining your supply chain

Smart Packaging - The innovations that are being made in packaging for pharmaceuticals stand to improve medication adherence



Smart Packaging & Labelling Data, Innovation & Technology

Harnessing Blockchain for Global Enterprise Integration: A Cross-Functional Approach to MVP and Pilot Implementation

Flexible Manufacturing Partnerships have been a key to the success of pharma



Partnerships are more important than ever with new regulations and competing priorities that need to be met in order to keep up today's pace.

Partnerships and Collaboration De-Risking Supply Chain

Day 2: Thursday - 13th March 2025

Connecting End-to-End Pharma Supply Chains: Leveraging Technology, Data, and Logistics

Is the QR Code the Death of the GS1 Data

Matrix Code? - 2024 Edition

Prevention Initiative in a Hotspot Country

Leveraging the power of Track-And-Trace technology could help in achieving packaging line quality

Practical tips for negotiating and managing cross-border supply chain contracts

AI combined with predictive analytics will enable a more intuitive approach to pharmaceutical management which is data driven.



Data, Innovation & Technology

Online Security Supply Chain Security

Optimizing Pharma Supply Chains with Advanced Analytics and Process Automation, supported by AI-Enabled Solutions

How AI-enabled automation is streamlining the process of packaging and supply chain

Data, Innovation & Technology

Evolving the MOD's Supply Chain Cyber Security Approach

Panel discussion: Anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security - A scalable and future-proof system to battle counterfeiting.



How will the future technologies be used in the supply chain: IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, AI and others?

Product identification and traceability solutions which can adapt to market changes and comply with serialization regulations in different countries

Building an interconnectivity across the supply chain Planning and executing a sustainable strategy for the cost-effective implementation and driving ROI

The Complexities and Challenges Associated with Distributing Pharmaceutical Products Across International Borders

Transportation & Logistics Supply Chain Security

Advancement in IP enforcement in Europe and what's next?



New EU initiatives to counter growing IPR infringement and counterfeits

Reducing Intellectual Property Crime through Effective Partnerships

Intellectual property rights (IPR) laid down by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Brexit: English Intellectual Property law implications

Benefits beyond the EU Falsified Medicines Directive - The hospital setting

Efficiencies and Weaknesses of the European medicines verification system

TAPA EMEA Resilience @ Risk Minimising cargo losses and optimising the resilience of supply chains

Tracking the magnitude of the counterfeit problem: A global perspective



The common Anti-counterfeiting strategies in EU, US and the rest of the world to handle the counterfeit medicines

Identification of countries severely affected by the counterfeit medicines

The challenges of combating counterfeit medicines in most affected countries The loopholes in various legislations encouraging gray market to thrive

Conference Speakers



Grant Courtney, Founder and CEO, Smarter and Safer Products

Christophe Suizdak, Global Supply Chain Director, Cytiva

Lina Marie Rasmussen, Vice President, Supply Excellence & Operations, Leo Pharma

Miriam Haaf, Independent Supply Chain Consultant, Haaf Supply Chain Consulting

Frank Giroux, Manager digital SCM transformation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Mariam Sultani, Director, Global Supply Operations - External Manufacturing, Pfizer

Claire Crabtree, Senior Supplier Risk Manager, Roche

Clare Bottle, Chief Executive, UK Warehousing Association

Stefan Ibing, Head Legal Region International Commercial, Apellis International GmbH

Hugues Isel, Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management, Roche

Phil Blunden, Cyber Industry Engagement and Communication Lead, UK Ministry of Defence

Anderson Bernal, Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Director, Takeda

Jakub Urbanek, Agile Delivery Manager | Connected Channels, MSD

Stefan Artlich, Director and Global Process Owner 'Track&Trace', Bayer

Sergio Cuevas Lujan, Packaging Materials Engineer, Boehringer Ingelheim

Damjan Bonac , Office for Legal Affairs / Legal Affairs Division, Public agency of the Republic of Slovenia for medicines and medical devices

James Walsh, Astellas

Harry Hughes, Managing Director, FET Logistics Ltd

Michael Cawley, Packaging Manager - Global Technical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Anna Wehage, European Affairs & Supply Chain, Pharma Deutschland

Michel Ruegg, Process Steward, Digital Supply Chain, MSD Elena Veklenko, SC Serialization Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

