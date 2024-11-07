COPEL - Copel's Adjusted EBITDA Was R$1,239.7 Million In 3Q24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Copel's adjusted EBITDA was R$1,239.7 million in 3Q24, reflecting the strength of an integrated company with a diversified portfolio, scenario in which Copel Geração e Transmissão (Copel GeT) and Copel Comercialização (Copel COM) accounted for approximately 51.8% of this result, while Copel Distribuição (Copel DIS) accounted for 48.2%.



Of particular note in this quarter was (i) the 8.7% increase in Copel Distribuição's EBITDA compared to 3Q23, reaching R$607 million, as a result of the 4.4% growth in the billed grid market and the average 2.7% increase in Distribution System Use Tariffs (TUSD); and (ii) the 11.2% reduction (or R$26.0 million) in personnel and management costs when the inflationary effect between the periods is isolated, mostly explained by the departure of 1,258 employees from the Company in the Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV) in August of this year.



When comparing consolidated EBITDA, the result was 10.9% lower than the R$1. 391.4 million in 3Q23, mainly due to: (i) the lower average energy price of Copel GeT's portfolio (R$176.31 compared to R$204.51 in 3Q23, a reduction of 13.8%), mainly due to the termination of a CCEAR contract in September 2023, whose average price was R$252.99/MWh; and (ii) the generation deviation of R$66.8 million (+87%), caused essentially by the curtailment of 23.4% in the period.



The complete release is available at the Company's website:



Conference Call: November 7, 2024 – Thursday

English: 08:00 a.m. – EST

Broadcast through Internet



Live webcast at copel/en

