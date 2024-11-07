Explaining: Presidential Election In U.S.
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.
On 5 November, the U.S. presidential election ended. According to the voting results, Donald trump won the race.
● Showing respect for the choice of the American people, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his impressive victory.
● Kyiv hopes for the continuation of support of the United States and will build close allied relations with Washington.
● The“peace through strength” approach in international affairs, which President Trump advocates, aligns with the principles outlined in Ukraine's Victory Plan against the Russian aggressor.
● Ukraine is counting on further bipartisan support from the United States to end the war and achieve a stable and just peace.
● Ukraine is interested in developing political and economic cooperation with the United States, which will benefit both countries.
● The strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States guarantees security not only in Europe but also for the entire Euro-Atlantic community, united by shared values.
● Decisive U.S. leadership can not only stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine but also prevent Moscow from building an international“axis of evil” that challenges the entire global order
