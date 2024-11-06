NU-Q Launches Rawabet Conference Series

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) has launched the Rawabet series for facilitating discussions on significant issues impacting the region and forging connections between timeless issues and timely topics.

Rawabet, meaning“nexus,” reflects the series' goal: to serve as an international allowing varying perspectives to intellectualise both enduring issues and emerging challenges.

Each conference or will focus on specific themes, with emphasis on underrepresented perspectives from the Global South at international debates.

“Rawabet is an opportunity for us to bring together diverse voices, reflecting our commitment to connecting local realities with global conversations,” said, Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO, NU-Q.

“As an institution with deep ties to the region, we believe it is crucial to create spaces where regional experiences can inform global discussions, offering insights that are both timely and relevant.”

The series aligns with the school's mission to advance academic excellence, collaboration and intercultural understanding among the diverse communities, with a particular focus on the Global South's social, cultural, and political dynamics. Through Rawabet, the university aims to explore how regional challenges relate to global trends, encouraging collaboration among academics, students, and professionals.

Kraidy emphasised that the series focuses on facilitating meaningful exchanges rather than presenting ready-made solutions.“The conversations we hope to foster are not just about finding resolutions, but understanding the complexities of the challenges we face and how they resonate both here in Qatar and across the Global South.”

Rawabet series will bring together leading scholars, media practitioners, and artists in a two-day event conference exploring the roots of anti-Blackness, the impact of colonial legacies, and the dynamics of racial privilege across the Global South on November 11-12. In spring 2025, NU-QU-Q will organise a conference examining the evolution of Qatar's media industry and its role in regional and international contexts.

