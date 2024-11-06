Kuwait's First Air Bridge Plane Arrives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's first air bridge relief plane arrived at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut on Wednesday, carrying medical and hospital supplies amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The Charge d'Affaires of Kuwait Embassy in Lebanon Plenipotentiary Abdullah Al-Shaheen told KUNA that upon the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership, the first Kuwaiti Air Force plane arrived in Beirut, adding that the humanitarian air bridge will extend for days.

Al-Shaheen pointed out that this came after coordination between the concerned authorities in the two countries and with the Emergency Committee in the Lebanese Prime Minister's Office to determine the mechanisms, needs and requirements.

Al-Shaheen extended his appreciation, pride and respect to the leadership of the Kuwaiti Army and its members and the Air Force for their efforts.

For his part, Director General of the Lebanese Ministry of Health Fadi Sinan told KUNA that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has established and renovated many government hospitals throughout Lebanon.

He explained that Lebanon received, Wednesday, the first aid plane from Kuwait, adding that in the next two days, Lebanon will receive more planes carrying various relief aid.

He expressed his thanks to Kuwait and its government and people for standing by Lebanon in these difficult circumstances amid the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon.

Chargأ© d'Affairs of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon Minister Plenipotentiary Abdullah Al-Shaheen, members of the embassy, and representatives of the Lebanese Ministry of Health received the Kuwaiti Air Force plane at Rafic Hariri Airport in Lebanon. (end)

