NC Celebrates Passage Of Resolution In J&K Assembly On Special Status

Amidst uproar, the JK Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution, requesting the Centre to engage in dialogue with the elected representatives for the restoration of special status of the former state.

Scores of NC workers, led by provincial president R L Gupta and secretary Bashir, gathered at the party headquarters in Jammu and celebrated the passing in the Assembly of the resolution on special status.

Carrying party flags and chanting slogans in support of NC chief Farooq Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the workers danced to the tunes of drums and burst crackers during the celebrations.

“We are very happy over the passage of the resolution in the Assembly on special status as it was in our manifesto. As promised by the NC, we have taken a step in this direction.

“Keeping the manifesto in view, people gave a big mandate to the NC. We have honoured their mandate,” Gupta told reporters.

He said this was a victory for all the people of JK whose identity and special status were revoked by the BJP government in August 2019.

Bashir thanked the Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary for introducing the resolution and ensuring its passage in the Assembly.

“The NC has taken the first step to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the days to come, the remaining promises in our manifesto will be fulfilled,” Bashir said.

As soon as the Assembly proceedings began in Srinagar, Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring JK's special status which the Centre had revoked on August 5, 2019.

The JK Assembly proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Wednesday amidst an uproar after the House passed a resolution seeking dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the former state's special status.

BJP members, including Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma and Sham Lal Sharma, opposed the resolution, stating it was not part of the listed business.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to JK, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



xxxx

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now