Cryptocurrencies Surge On News Of Trump Presidential Win
Date
11/6/2024 7:02:02 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Cryptocurrencies are surging on news that Donald trump has achieved a decisive win in the U.S. presidential election.
The price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is up more than 5% and briefly hit an all-time high of $75,000 U.S. before pulling back slightly.
Other cryptocurrencies are also rising on news that Trump has won the U.S. presidency, with %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) up 8% and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) surging more than 10%.
Meme coins are rising the most on news of a second Trump presidency, with %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) increasing more than 20%.
Trump strongly supported cryptocurrencies during his election campaign and investors are betting on increased adoption and less regulation of digital assets under a new Trump term.
Crypto-related stocks are also marching upwards, with the share price of cryptocurrency exchange %Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN) up 13% and Bitcoin acquirer %MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR) up 14%.
Crypto mining firms such as %RiotPlatforms (NASDAQ: $RIOT) and MARAHoldings (NASDAQ: $MARA) are each up more than 10%.
The sharp rise in crypto prices coincides with a surge in stocks.
All three of the major U.S. stock indices are accelerating on news that Trump has won a decisive victory, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 1,200 points.
In the previous 2020 U.S. election, Bitcoin’s price rose 145% in the 90-days immediately after election day.
MENAFN06112024007606016353ID1108858846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.