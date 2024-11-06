Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release Of Explorations 1.1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New table view offers the flexibility and control needed for a seamless and efficient exploration experience.

New Features Enhance the Data Investigation Workflow

- Janet M. Six PhD, Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer SoftwareBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the release of Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.1. The latest release of Tom Sawyer Explorations enhances our no-code platform and analysts' data exploration workflow with robust new features designed to streamline and secure the analysis experience.Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.1 benefits analysts by providing seamless project continuity and the ability to organize data to optimize investigations.“With Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.1, we provide effective graph visualization and analysis to ease data analysis and navigation for our users," said Janet M. Six PhD, Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. "These enhancements simplify analysts' work by offering a smooth data exploration experience enabling them to concentrate on their analyses.”Key features of Explorations 1.1 include:Create and Manage Projects: Ability to manage individual data exploration projects keeps users focused on analysis. Add new projects and Explorations auto-saves database connections, loaded elements, styling, filters, and active analysis algorithms allowing you to effortlessly pick up right where you left off without any worry of losing progress.Table View: A new table view accelerates the investigation experience. Add and customize as many tables as needed, selecting element types, attributes, and column order to suit your analysis. Tables are searchable and synchronized with the drawing view, offering the flexibility and control needed for a seamless and efficient exploration experience.Authentication: Added support for authentication using Keycloak strengthens security. This feature provides enhanced security and user management capabilities, ensuring secure access for a more robust analysis environment.Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.1 is available now. Visit our website for more information about Tom Sawyer Explorations 1.1 and its advanced capabilities.About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Caroline Scharf

Tom Sawyer Software

+1 510-208-4370

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.