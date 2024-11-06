Campbell Travel Partners With Groundx To Enhance Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell is excited to announce a new partnership with GroundX, the premier provider of ground services. This collaboration allows Campbell Travel to offer ground transportation options for our clients, whether for airport transfers, corporate events, concerts, and sporting events, or any other group charter needs.

Ground transportation solutions tailored to your needs.

GroundX boasts a versatile fleet designed to accommodate groups of any size in comfort and style. Its qualified network includes a wide range of vehicles, from sprinter vans and minibuses to mid-size and full-size deluxe motorcoaches, along with premium options like limousines and professional luxury car service.



"Campbell Travel is committed to providing exceptional travel experiences, and the partnership with GroundX provides a valuable service that is an important part of that continuum," said Jennifer Harrison, Executive Vice President at Campbell Travel.

"We're able to ensure that Campbell Travel clients have access to first-class transportation services that meet their unique requirements," adds Marcus Kelly, President and Found of GroundX.

To celebrate this new partnership, GroundX is offering an exclusive discount of up to 25% off standard rates via Campbell Travel through December 31, 2024. To take advantage of this offer, click here to request a discounted quote.

About Campbell Travel:

Campbell Travel, your gateway to comprehensive travel management since 1983, offers a seamless blend of advanced technology, personalized service, and real-time support. From corporate travel and expense planning to crew lodging coordination, we simplify business travel. With our focus on real-time visibility, cost control, and traveler care, Campbell Travel turns business trips into smooth, productive journeys while optimizing time and resource. For leisure travelers, our expert Travel Advisors craft unforgettable luxury vacation experiences. Learn more about Campbell Travel and our additional offerings – Campbell Lodging and TravelDesigns by Campbell, a proud Virtuoso network member – at .

About GroundX:

GroundX

provides ground transportation solutions and specializes in motor coach movements tailored to your needs. Our charter experts source quotes, provide consultation, coordinate operations, and oversee your travel through trip completion. Are you looking for a first-class configured vehicle for a VIP experience? We've got you covered. Or are you working with a tight budget and need the cost-effective option to get the job done? We can do that, too! Within our qualified network, GroundX can provide full-size deluxe motorcoach, mid-size deluxe motorcoach, sprinter vans, limousines, and professional car service. To learn more, visit

.



