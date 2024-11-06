DZS Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a developer of Networking and Connectivity systems and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced its Q3 2024 results. “The third quarter of 2024 delivered a fourth sequential quarter of topline growth for DZS,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS.“With our restatement now behind us, our filings current, the sale of our in-home WiFi software and service assurance portfolio closed, and with insights into our sales pipeline and backlog, we believe a global recovery for our DZS business is underway. We also made progress on four key performance initiatives: 1) Strengthening our balance sheet, 2) optimizing our cost structure to align with market dynamics, 3) executing sales and cost synergies resulting from our recent acquisition of NetComm, and 4) monetizing our inventory which is aligned with our backlog and projects in flight. On Wednesday, Nov. 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT, we will host our earnings call that will give customers, suppliers, investors and employees insights relative to what has been accomplished over the third quarter and our outlook for the future.” Q3 2024 Financial Highlights (All comparable periods are net of Asia business, which was divested in April 2024 and now considered discontinued operations, and includes the acquisition of NetComm in June 2024 and the ASSIA business that was divested in October 2024)

Orders of $27.2 million compared to $28.9 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of 5.8%, and $94.2 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $101.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 6.7%

Net revenue of $38.1 million compared to $31.1 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 22.8% quarter over quarter

GAAP gross margin of 29.4% compared to (4.6%) in Q3 2023, and 35.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 26.8% in the first nine months of 2023

Non-GAAP gross margin1 of 36.7% compared to 17.4% in Q3 2023, and 38.6% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 33.3% in the first nine months of 2023

GAAP operating expenses of $33.2 million compared to $29.3 million in Q3 2023, and $84.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $95.0 million in the first nine months of 2023

Non-GAAP operating expenses1 of $23.3 million compared to $21.4 million in Q3 2023, and $57.9 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $69.8 million in the first nine months, a decrease of 17.2% year over year

Net income: $(25.7) million GAAP and $(11.7) million adjusted non-GAAP1 in Q3 2024 compared to $(29.4) million GAAP and $(15.3) million adjusted non-GAAP in Q3 2023, a decrease of 12.6% and 23.5% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $(9.3) million compared to $(17.5) million in Q3 2023, an increase of 46.8%

Diluted Net Loss per Share of $(0.67) on a GAAP basis compared to $(0.92) in Q3 2023, an increase of 27.2%

Non-GAAP EPS loss1 of $(0.31) compared to $(0.48) in Q3 2023, an increase of 35.4%

Cash balance of $5.7 million at the end of Q3 2024 Inventory of $79 million at the end of Q3 2024 Year over Year Third Quarter Review ($ in 000s except for EPS)

YTD Q3 2024 YTD Q3 2023 Change Net revenue $ 96.882 $ 97,727 $ (845 ) GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ (16,108 ) $ (72,024 ) $ (55,916 ) GAAP Earnings Per Basic Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations $ (0.43 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (1.86 ) Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations $ (20,468 ) $ (37,293 ) $ (16,825 ) Non-GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations $ (0.70 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (0.31 )

(1) Item represents a non-GAAP financial measure; see discussion below, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure in the financial tables in this earnings press release.

“During our earnings call, we will share in more detail the results of the third quarter and the ongoing financial improvements since our last earnings call in August 2024,” said Brian Chesnut, Interim CFO, DZS.“While we made progress on key performance initiatives in the third quarter, including delivering strong revenue and gross margins quarter-over-quarter, we are not satisfied with our financial performance. As we turn the page from the restatement completed in the third quarter, we look forward to a strong finish to 2024 that will position us well for 2025. We see a path forward that will allow the company to take advantage of cost savings initiatives along with implementation of synergies from the NetComm business with the goal of achieving break-even Adjusted EBITDA in 2025. We remain committed to the conversion of $79 million of inventory to cash, delivery to our customers, and the success of ongoing active trials.”

As previously announced, DZS will host an earnings call to discuss the third quarter 2024 results which will include the first full quarter of the NetComm acquisition.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Participant Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 5468431

Webcast:

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement DZS's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, DZS reports Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (including on a per share basis), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures DZS believes are appropriate to provide meaningful comparison with, and to enhance an overall understanding of, DZS's past financial performance and prospects for the future. DZS believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding specific items that DZS believes are not indicative of core operating results. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and DZS does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. Further, each of these non-GAAP measures of operating performance are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate operations and operating performance and are widely used in the telecommunications and manufacturing industries. Other companies in the telecommunications and manufacturing industries may calculate these metrics differently than DZS. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DZS defines Adjusted Cost of Revenue as GAAP Cost of Revenue less (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) restructuring charges, including freight charges and other elevated inventory related costs directly related to the transition to a contract manufacturer, and (iv) the impact of material transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core product cost and are not expected to be recurring in nature, such as inventory step-up amortization. We believe Adjusted Cost of Revenue provides the investor more accurate information regarding the actual cost of our products and services, excluding the impact of costs of revenue that are not routine components of our core product cost, for better comparability of our costs of revenue between periods and to other companies.

DZS defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP Gross Margin less (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) restructuring charges, including freight charges and other elevated inventory related costs directly related to the transition to a contract manufacturer, and (iv) the impact of material transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and are not expected to be recurring in nature, such as inventory step-up amortization. We believe Adjusted Gross Margin provides the investor more accurate information regarding our core profit margin on sales, excluding the impact of cost of revenue that are not routine components of our core product cost, for better comparability of gross margin between periods and to other companies.

DZS defines Adjusted Operating Expenses as GAAP operating expenses plus or minus (as applicable) (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) the impact of material transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as acquisition costs, divestiture costs, restructuring and other charges, including termination related benefits, headquarters and facilities relocation, executive transition, restatement related costs, and legal costs related to certain litigation, each of which is not expected to be recurring in nature. We believe Adjusted Operating Expenses provides the investor more accurate information regarding our core operating expenses, which include research and development costs, selling, general and administrative costs, and amortization of intangible assets, excluding the impact of charges that are not routine components of our core operating expenses, for better comparability between periods and to other companies.

DZS defines EBITDA as Net Income (Loss) plus or minus (as applicable) (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax provision (benefit), and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense.

DZS defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or Adjusted EBITDA, as GAAP Operating Income (Loss) plus or minus (as applicable) (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) the impact of material transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as inventory step-up amortization, acquisition costs, divestiture costs, restructuring and other charges, including termination related benefits, headquarters and facilities relocation, executive transition, restatement related costs, and legal costs related to certain litigation, each of which is not expected to be recurring in nature. We believe Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) provides the investor more accurate information regarding our core operating Income (Loss), excluding the impact of charges that are not routine components of our core operating expenses, for better comparability between periods and to other companies. The DZS definition of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) equates to the DZS definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

DZS defines Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as GAAP Net Income plus or minus (as applicable) (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) the impact of material transactions or events that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as inventory step-up amortization, acquisition costs, divestiture costs, restructuring and other charges, including termination related benefits, freight charges and other elevated inventory related costs directly related to the transition to a contract manufacturer, headquarters and facilities relocation, executive transition, bad debt expense, net of recoveries, primarily related to a customer in Russia, restatement related costs, and legal costs related to certain litigation, each of which is not expected to be recurring in nature, (iv) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, (v) a non-GAAP income tax benefit (provision) based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income and (vi) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. DZS determines non-GAAP income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. For 2024, the non-GAAP income tax rate was (4.2%) and for 2023 the rate was 18.1%. DZS expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities. DZS believes Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) provides the investor more accurate information regarding our core income, excluding the impact of charges that are not routine components of our core product cost or core operating expenses, for better comparability between periods and to other companies.

Financial Statements

DZS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(In thousands, except per share data) For the Quarters Ended 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net revenue $ 38,149 $ 31,066 $ 22,737 Cost of revenue 26,924 20,627 23,774 Gross profit 11,225 10,439 (1,037 ) Operating expenses: Research and product development 10,656 7,424 8,327 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 20,386 19,035 19,562 Restructuring and other charges 266 (44 ) 135 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - Amortization of intangible assets 1,919 1,190 1,321 Total operating expenses 33,227 27,605 29,345 Operating loss (22,002 ) (17,166 ) (30,382 ) Interest expense, net (2,175 ) (1,405 ) (751 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (375 ) Bargain purchase gain - 41,544 - Other income (expense), net 82 (230 ) (103 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (24,095 ) 22,743 (31,611 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,551 (330 ) (2,226 ) Net income (loss) (25,646 ) 23,073 (29,385 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.67 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.92 ) Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.92 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 38,081 37,659 31,892 Diluted 38,081 38,035 31,892 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (25,646 ) $ 23,073 $ (29,385 ) Interest expense, net 2,175 1,405 751 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,551 (330 ) (2,226 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,389 1,604 1,743 EBITDA $ (19,531 ) $ 25,752 $ (29,117 ) Stock-based compensation 2,225 2,310 3,165 Acquisition costs 23 858 (256 ) Divestiture costs 610 - - Inventory step up amortization 1,999 - - Litigation and restatement 3,807 4,750 3,641 Amortization of capitalized costs 697 303 303 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries - - (473 ) Bargain purchase gain - (41,544 ) - Long lived assets impairment - - - Restructuring and other charges 878 74 4,808 Headquarters and facilities relocation 51 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 375 Other expense, net (82 ) 230 103 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,323 ) $ (7,267 ) $ (17,451 )



Financial Statements

DZS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,736 $ 15,102 Accounts receivable - trade, net 34,216 44,816 Other receivables, net 962 452 Inventories 79,087 33,113 Contract assets 598 825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,625 7,685 Current assets held for sale - 94,375 Total current assets 134,224 196,368 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,930 3,108 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 4,453 3,661 Intangible assets, net 25,840 25,065 Other assets 11,056 13,371 Non-current assets held for sale - 7,808 Total assets $ 178,503 $ 249,381 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 63,072 $ 46,003 Contract liabilities 12,105 14,945 Operating lease liabilities 2,473 2,732 Accrued and other liabilities 32,431 32,704 Current liabilities held for sale - 69,427 Total current liabilities 110,081 165,811 Long-term debt 16,424 7,308 Contract liabilities - non-current 1,831 2,834 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,539 3,994 Pension liabilities 11,358 11,504 Other long-term liabilities 2,936 1,797 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 33,574 Total liabilities 146,169 226,822 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 37 31 Additional paid-in capital 317,291 294,863 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,124 (8,447 ) Accumulated deficit (286,118 ) (263,888 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 32,334 22,559 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 178,503 $ 249,381



Financial Statements (GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation)

DZS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results from Continuing Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data) Set forth below are reconciliations of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (also referred to as Adjusted EBITDA), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit, Operating Expenses, Operating Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss), and Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share, respectively, which the Company considers to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Continuing Operations Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Percentage Operating Expenses Operating Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP amount $ 26,924 $ 11,225 29.4 % $ 33,227 $ (22,002 ) $ (25,646 ) $ (0.67 ) Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Depreciation and amortization (74 ) 74 0.2 % (2,315 ) 2,389 2,389 0.06 Stock-based compensation (51 ) 51 0.1 % (2,174 ) 2,225 2,225 0.06 Restructuring and other charges (663 ) 663 1.7 % (215 ) 878 878 0.02 Inventory step up amortization (1,999 ) 1,999 5.2 % - 1,999 1,999 0.05 Acquisition costs (23 ) 23 23 - Headquarters and facilities relocation (51 ) 51 51 - Litigation and restatement (3,807 ) 3,807 3,807 0.10 Amortization of capitalized costs (697 ) 697 697 0.02 Divestiture costs (610 ) 610 610 0.02 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (52 ) - Non-GAAP adjustments to tax rate 376 0.01 Tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments 917 0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) amount $ 24,137 $ 14,012 36.7 % $ 23,335 $ (9,323 ) $ (11,726 ) $ (0.31 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - Continuing Operations Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Percentage Operating Expenses Operating Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP amount $ 20,627 $ 10,439 33.6 % $ 27,605 $ (17,166 ) $ 23,073 $ 0.61 Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Depreciation and amortization (71 ) 71 0.2 % (1,533 ) 1,604 1,604 0.04 Stock-based compensation (87 ) 87 0.3 % (2,223 ) 2,310 2,310 0.06 Restructuring and other charges (118 ) 118 0.4 % 44 74 74 - Acquisition costs (858 ) 858 858 0.02 Litigation and restatement (4,750 ) 4,750 4,750 0.12 Amortization of capitalized costs (303 ) 303 303 0.01 Bargain purchase gain (41,544 ) (1.09 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses 236 0.01 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax rate (2,145 ) (0.06 ) Tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (88 ) - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) amount $ 20,351 $ 10,715 34.5 % $ 17,982 $ (7,267 ) $ (10,569 ) $ (0.28 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Continuing Operations Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Percentage Operating Expenses Operating Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP amount $ 23,774 $ (1,037 ) -4.6 % $ 29,345 $ (30,382 ) $ (29,385 ) $ (0.92 ) Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Depreciation and amortization (60 ) 60 0.3 % (1,683 ) 1,743 1,743 0.05 Stock-based compensation (268 ) 268 1.2 % (2,897 ) 3,165 3,165 0.10 Restructuring and other charges (4,673 ) 4,673 20.6 % (135 ) 4,808 4,808 0.15 Acquisition costs 256 (256 ) (256 ) - Litigation and restatement (3,641 ) 3,641 3,641 0.11 Amortization of capitalized costs (303 ) 303 303 0.01 Loss on debt extinguishment 375 0.01 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses 93 - Non-GAAP adjustments to tax rate 3,096 0.09 Tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2,427 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) amount $ 18,773 $ 3,964 17.4 % $ 21,415 $ (17,451 ) $ (15,317 ) $ (0.48 ) DZS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results from Continuing Operations

($ in thousands, except per share data) Set forth below are reconciliations of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (also referred to as Adjusted EBITDA), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit, Operating Expenses, Operating Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss), and Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share, respectively, which the Company considers to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Continuing Operations Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Percentage Operating Expenses Operating Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP amount $ 62,605 $ 34,277 35.4 % $ 84,337 $ (50,060 ) $ (16,108 ) $ (0.43 ) Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Depreciation and amortization (216 ) 216 0.2 % (5,350 ) 5,566 5,566 0.15 Stock-based compensation (127 ) 127 0.1 % (6,540 ) 6,667 6,667 0.18 Restructuring and other charges (781 ) 781 0.8 % (459 ) 1,240 1,240 0.03 Inventory step up amortization (1,999 ) 1,999 2.1 % - 1,999 1,999 0.05 Acquisition costs (933 ) 933 933 0.02 Litigation and restatement (11,223 ) 11,223 11,223 0.30 Amortization of capitalized costs (1,303 ) 1,303 1,303 0.03 Headquarters and facilities relocation (51 ) 51 51 - Divestiture costs (610 ) 610 610 0.02 Bargain purchase gain - - (41,544 ) (1.10 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses 509 0.01 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax rate 1,750 0.05 Tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (479 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) amount $ 59,482 $ 37,400 38.6 % $ 57,868 $ (20,468 ) $ (26,280 ) $ (0.70 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Continuing Operations Cost of Revenue Gross Profit Gross Margin Percentage Operating Expenses Operating Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share GAAP amount $ 71,579 $ 26,148 26.8 % $ 95,040 $ (68,892 ) $ (72,024 ) $ (2.29 ) Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Depreciation and amortization (247 ) 247 0.3 % (4,997 ) 5,244 5,244 0.17 Stock-based compensation (894 ) 894 0.9 % (10,040 ) 10,934 10,934 0.35 Restructuring and other charges (5,230 ) 5,230 5.4 % (4,881 ) 10,111 10,111 0.32 Acquisition costs (79 ) 79 79 - Executive transition 2 (2 ) (2 ) - Litigation and restatement (4,117 ) 4,117 4,117 0.13 Amortization of capitalized costs (830 ) 830 830 0.03 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 213 (213 ) (213 ) (0.01 ) Long lived assets impairment (499 ) 499 499 0.02 Loss on debt extinguishment 375 0.01 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses 282 0.01 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax rate 13,774 0.44 Tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (5,842 ) (0.19 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) amount $ 65,208 $ 32,519 33.3 % $ 69,812 $ (37,293 ) $ (31,836 ) $ (1.01 )