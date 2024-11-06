Vishay Intertechnology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights



3Q 2024 revenues of $735.4 million

Gross margin was 20.5% and included the negative impact of approximately 150 basis points related to the addition of Newport

GAAP loss per share of ($0.14); adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share

3Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.88 with book-to-bill of 0.79 for semiconductors and 0.97 for passive components Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months



“For the third consecutive quarter this year, revenue has held fairly constant, reflecting a prolonged period of inventory de-stocking as the pace of consumption by industrial customers remains slow, backlogs are pushed out and macroeconomic conditions in Europe worsen,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO.“While the industry remains in a downcycle, we are making the necessary adjustments to manage costs while continuing to execute our five-year strategic plan. We are preparing to participate fully in the next industry up-cycle and we are putting the foundation in place to capitalize on the longer term demand catalysts of e-mobility and sustainability to drive faster revenue growth, and improve profitability and returns on invested capital.”

4Q 2024 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $720 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 20.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

